Listen Live
18.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Police and fire service attend malicious fire alarm at Southwater Car Park

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews were called to the Southwater Multi-Storey Car Park in Telford in the early hours of this morning after a fire alarm was deliberately activated.

Fire alarm activation points were deliberatly set off at Southwater Car Park. Image: Google Street View
Fire alarm activation points were deliberatly set off at Southwater Car Park. Image: Google Street View

The incident, which occurred at approximately 2.56 am, was later confirmed to be a false alarm with malicious intent.

One fire appliance from Telford Central fire station was quickly mobilised to the scene following a call to SFRS Fire Control reporting an automatic fire alarm.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police were also in attendance to investigate the circumstances surrounding the activation.

Upon arrival, firefighters and police discovered that the alarm had been triggered deliberately by an individual activating multiple call points within the car park.

There was no actual fire and no reported injuries or damage.

Police are investigating the malicious activation of the fire alarm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP