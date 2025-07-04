Police and fire service attend malicious fire alarm at Southwater Car Park

Fire crews were called to the Southwater Multi-Storey Car Park in Telford in the early hours of this morning after a fire alarm was deliberately activated.

Fire alarm activation points were deliberatly set off at Southwater Car Park. Image: Google Street View

The incident, which occurred at approximately 2.56 am, was later confirmed to be a false alarm with malicious intent.

One fire appliance from Telford Central fire station was quickly mobilised to the scene following a call to SFRS Fire Control reporting an automatic fire alarm.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police were also in attendance to investigate the circumstances surrounding the activation.

Upon arrival, firefighters and police discovered that the alarm had been triggered deliberately by an individual activating multiple call points within the car park.

There was no actual fire and no reported injuries or damage.

Police are investigating the malicious activation of the fire alarm.