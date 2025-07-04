Lidl invites community feedback for new store in Bicton Heath

Discount supermarket giant Lidl has announced ambitious plans for a new store on land off Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury, and is seeking feedback from the local community on its proposals before submitting a planning application.

A generic Lidl store sign

The new store promises enhanced shopping choices, access to high-quality, affordable products, and is set to create 40 new local jobs, with employees benefiting from some of the highest pay rates in the retail sector.

The new supermarket would feature Lidl’s popular in-store bakery and the iconic “Middle of Lidl” aisle. Shoppers would also benefit from customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, the store will be powered by rooftop solar panels and offer extensive parking, including dedicated accessible and parent-and-child bays, electric vehicle charging points, and bicycle parking. The plans also incorporate a comprehensive landscaping scheme designed to enhance visual amenity and support local biodiversity.

Beyond the supermarket, the current plans include outline proposals for a retail unit, a drive-thru coffee shop, and new homes. However, Lidl has indicated that these are draft proposals and they are open to considering other uses alongside the food store. Detailed proposals for these additional elements will be subject to further public consultation and planning applications at a later date.

Lidl is keen to involve the community in the store’s development and will be holding an in-person consultation event on Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm at Shelton Cricket Club, 27 The Furlongs, Leighton Park, SY3 5FU.

Residents are encouraged to attend to view the proposals, speak directly with the development team, and help shape the future of Lidl in Bicton Heath.

Residents unable to attend the event can still provide feedback via a Freepost form being delivered locally, online at bictonheath.newsite.lidl.co.uk, by phone at 0800 089 0361, or by email at lidlbictonheath@new-stores.co.uk.

Dominic Bryan, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, expressed enthusiasm for the project:

“We’re excited to officially start our journey in bringing our unique Lidl offering to Bicton Heath. Our plans for a state-of-the-art supermarket would deliver a significant boost to the local economy, enhance local shopping choice, and mean that residents will no longer need to travel across Shrewsbury to access our high quality, affordable products.

“We want to hear directly from the local community and hope as many as possible can join us at our event.”