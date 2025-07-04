Inspirational young people honoured at ‘make a change’ awards night

Nine community youth-led projects were celebrated at this year’s Make a Change Awards Night, hosted at Telford Minster, recognising the creativity, compassion and leadership of young people across the borough.

Make A Change l t r Chef Adam Purnell, the Shropshire Lad, TV presenter Lish Crutchley, Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Healthy, Building Safer & Stronger Communities, IBF Intercontinental Featherweight Boxing Champion Liam Davies and winners Army welfare service

The event was made even more special by the presence of local celebrities who generously gave their time and advice to support the young people – many of whom are following the very same paths these stars once walked.

By sharing their experiences and offering encouragement, they not only inspired the next generation but also helped to elevate the spotlight on the work being led by the borough’s youngest entrepreneurs.

- Advertisement -

Fitness trainer and TV presenter Lish Crutchley compared the event, IBF Intercontinental Featherweight Boxing Champion Liam Davies, handed out awards to his hometown neighbours from Donnington Youth Club and the army welfare team while Adam Purnell, also known as the Shropshire Lad – a fire cooking chef – provided words of encouragement, drawing on his experience as former Abraham Darby School pupil and youth worker when presenting to the Nigerian Telford Community and Dawley Youth Club.

Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Healthy, Building Safer & Stronger Communities, said: “These young people are a credit to our borough. Their ideas are bold, their energy is inspiring, and their commitment to making a difference is exactly what our communities need. I’m proud to support them as they bring their visions to life.”

Each winning group received up to £2,000 to deliver their project, supported by the Building Safer & Stronger Communities programme and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The 2025 Winning Projects

Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby – Wellbeing Festival Led by 20 well-being ambassadors, this project will host a vibrant festival featuring yoga, Zumba, arts and crafts, healthy eating, and a tech-free zone. The event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and build leadership and teamwork skills. The long-term vision is to establish a Hab’s Healthy Hub to serve the wider community. Winners: Morgan, Alex, Theo, Ethan and Teyah

Arleston Youth Club – Community Gardening Young people will transform a space at Arleston Community Centre into a thriving garden, learning to grow fresh produce while developing responsibility, patience and teamwork.

Winners: Charlie, Evie-Rose and Paige

Chinese Cultural Centre – Cultural Exchange & Environmental Action This project empowers young people to lead workshops and performances that celebrate Chinese heritage and promote intercultural understanding. It also includes plans for an environmental project culminating in a visit to the House of Lords in 2026.

Winners: Annabel, Winsome, Nicholas, Tracy, Grace and Taras

Donnington Youth Club – Growing Together A disused area will be transformed into a vegetable patch and wildflower garden, with produce used in the community café.

Winners: George, AJ, Summer, Edward and Davey

Army Welfare Service – Military Youth Open Day An open day for young people from military families will help reduce isolation and build new friendships through activities and support services.

Winners: Lizzie, Jasmine, Joe, Alfie and Salote

Elevate Youth – Independence Me Building on last year’s success, this project supports young people with autism to develop life skills and confidence through accessible resources and workshops.

Winners: Bray (recipient), Anna (worker)

Hub on the Hill – Youth Space Transformation Funding will help redesign the youth club space into four zones: cooking, quiet, gaming and activity, tailored to young people’s needs. Winners: Kelsi, Jack and Alice

Dawley Youth Club – Cooking Club Young people will learn to cook healthy three-course meals using ingredients from the community garden, promoting nutrition and independence. Winners: Hayden, Lainey and Brooklin

Nigerian Telford Community – Come Together Youth Festival A multicultural festival featuring five themed zones will bring together diverse communities through performance, innovation, sport and creativity.

Winners: David, Kendra, Melody and Emma

The evening also celebrated the legacy of last year’s winners, including CultureKind, Flavour Town, Stop the Clock, Elevate Youth, and Dawley Youth Club. Their projects have continued to grow, inspiring new ideas and deeper community connections.

From dragon dances in care homes to environmental days and inclusive workshops, the Make a Change programme is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s wider Building Safer & Stronger Communities initiative — a borough-wide effort to create safer, healthier and more connected neighbourhoods.

The programme is proudly funded through this initiative with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which helps local communities thrive by investing in people, places and skills.

If you’re a young person with a big idea, a community group looking to make a difference, or simply someone who wants to support youth-led change, we’d love to hear from you.

To find out more about how to get involved or support the programme, contact Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Safer & Stronger team at saferstronger@telford.gov.uk