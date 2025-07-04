Listen Live
18.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Fire crews tackle large fire in the open at Bromlow

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from across Shropshire spent hours battling a significant fire that broke out in the open at Bromlow near Minsterley yesterday afternoon.

The scene of the fire at Bromlow. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The scene of the fire at Bromlow. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Six fire appliances, including the Incident Command Unit and Incident Support Unit, were mobilised to the scene at 5.36 pm.

Crews from Bishops Castle, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow, and Shrewsbury responded to the emergency, with Operations, Safety, and Specialist Advisor officers also in attendance.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with a rapidly spreading fire across a substantial area of grass. Crews immediately deployed a range of equipment, including main jets, hosereel jets, and fogging units, to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread.

To assess the scale and direction of the fire, a drone was utilised, providing valuable aerial intelligence to incident commanders. As the fire was brought under control, firefighters checked for lingering hotspots using a thermal imaging camera to ensure no re-ignition occurred.

Local residents were advised to avoid the area during the incident due to the presence of emergency services and smoke. Firefighters remained on scene for an extended period to fully extinguish the blaze and monitor for any flare-ups.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP