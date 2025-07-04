Fire crews tackle large fire in the open at Bromlow

Firefighters from across Shropshire spent hours battling a significant fire that broke out in the open at Bromlow near Minsterley yesterday afternoon.

The scene of the fire at Bromlow. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Six fire appliances, including the Incident Command Unit and Incident Support Unit, were mobilised to the scene at 5.36 pm.

Crews from Bishops Castle, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow, and Shrewsbury responded to the emergency, with Operations, Safety, and Specialist Advisor officers also in attendance.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with a rapidly spreading fire across a substantial area of grass. Crews immediately deployed a range of equipment, including main jets, hosereel jets, and fogging units, to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread.

To assess the scale and direction of the fire, a drone was utilised, providing valuable aerial intelligence to incident commanders. As the fire was brought under control, firefighters checked for lingering hotspots using a thermal imaging camera to ensure no re-ignition occurred.

Local residents were advised to avoid the area during the incident due to the presence of emergency services and smoke. Firefighters remained on scene for an extended period to fully extinguish the blaze and monitor for any flare-ups.