Thursday, July 3, 2025
Two arrested following Telford drugs warrant

Police officers have this morning, Thursday 3 July, arrested two men after a warrant was carried out at a property in Telford.

The warrant took place on Brackenfield in Brookside, where officers discovered evidence that linked the men to drugs supply in Telford.

Four mobile phones were seized, along with £900 in cash and scales. No drugs were found at the address.

Both men, aged 22 and 28, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The men remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Ash Doignie, from Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Drug dealing has a negative impact in our communities, often leading to other criminality and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Based off of concerns raised by the local community we were able to carry out today’s warrant, which shows that we are taking clear action, to stop the supply of drugs and the harm in this town.”

