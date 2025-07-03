Listen Live
Tree work takes place around Springfield Mere to support aquatic life

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town Council’s Countryside and Greenspace Team has this week carried out proactive tree management around the mere at Springfield Recreation Ground.

Work takes place at Springfield Mere in Shrewsbury - Photo Shrewsbury Town Council
Work takes place at Springfield Mere in Shrewsbury – Photo Shrewsbury Town Council

Several willow trees surrounding the water have been re-pollarded to allow more wind to reach the surface of the mere and create a wind tunnel effect.

This natural process of wind rippling across the water increases oxygen levels, which is vital for maintaining a healthy aquatic ecosystem, especially during the warmer months when oxygen levels can fall. Increasing oxygen in the water helps protect fish and other wildlife, reducing the risk of ecological harm such as fish die-offs.

The council is also actively encouraging members of the public not to feed ducks and other waterfowl at the mere but where this can’t be avoided, have asked that bread in particular is isn’t fed and have supplied a list of healthy alternatives such as cut seedless grapes, birdseed, grain, peas, oats and commercially available duck food. While feeding ducks bread may seem harmless or even helpful, it can actually do more harm than good. Uneaten food pollutes the water, encourages algal blooms, and can contribute to the spread of diseases that affect both birds and aquatic life.

Jim Goldsmith, Countryside and Greenspace Manager at Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “We want to thank residents for their understanding and support in looking after our valuable green spaces. By letting nature take the lead and avoiding feeding the ducks where possible, we’re giving the mere the best chance to thrive. The recent tree work will make a real difference to oxygen levels in the water and help keep the ecosystem balanced and healthy.”

Residents who notice any concerns in or around the mere are encouraged to contact the Shrewsbury Town Council on 01743 281010.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

