Plans for direct Shropshire – London rail service turned down by regulator

Plans for a new direct rail service between Shropshire and London have been turned down by the rail regulator today, but the MP who has been leading the campaign to secure the service has vowed to fight on.

Julia Buckley MP for Shrewsbury outside the town’s railway station

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has, over the past months, organised a series of high-powered meetings with major players in the rail industry – and even at one point appeared to have won the backing of the Prime Minister.

The MP said: “Today I received the initial decision from the rail regulator (the Office of Rail & Road) on the Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) which proposed running five direct trains a day to London.

“Unfortunately, the regulator has decided not to approve the application at this stage. This is incredibly disappointing, especially given the significant amount of work that has gone into supporting this bid to boost economic development across our region.

“I have been working closely with the applicant (Alstom), and we are determined to revise and resubmit the proposal as soon as possible, taking on board the feedback we have received.

“We will not give up until we have secured better rail services for the residents of Shrewsbury.”

The WSMR plan would have brought with it the promise of new jobs while opening up new opportunities for local businesses and residents.

“This is of course a set-back for us, but we’re not giving up.”

A spokesperson for Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway said:

“We are extremely disappointed with the Office of Rail and Road’s decision to reject our application – the only current application to receive support from the Department for Transport.

“We have spent the past two years demonstrating that capacity and performance concerns can and would be negated by the industry working together to deliver a better railway for passengers. WSMR would have set new standards for how open access operators can and should work alongside nationalised rail services.

“Since our application was submitted in March 2024, we have received overwhelming support from local people, businesses, councillors and MPs, who all recognise the urgent need for this​ connectivity.

“We will now urgently seek to reengage with the ORR and determine our next steps regarding the future of this vital passenger service.”