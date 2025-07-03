Listen Live
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Inmate charged with murder following death at HMP Stoke Heath

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 26-year-old inmate has been charged with murder following the death of another prisoner at HMP Stoke Heath on Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Alcide, of HMP Stoke Heath, remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today, July 3rd.

The charge comes after a murder investigation was launched when a man in his 40s was discovered deceased within his cell at the prison around 7.40 am on Tuesday, July 1st.

Officers attended the scene, and Alcide was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

