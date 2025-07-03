Burton Borough crowned champions in school litter picking challenge

Burton Borough School has been named the overall winner of Telford & Wrekin Council’s 2025 school litter picking competition – collecting an impressive 15 bags of rubbish in just two hours.

Awards were handed out to pupils, during a presentation with staff, the head teacher and Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, on Wednesday, June 25.

Now in its second year, the competition forms part of the council’s involvement in the national Great British Spring Clean campaign, delivered in partnership with Keep Britain Tidy.

This year’s effort saw 32 events take place involving more than 400 people including pupils, youth groups, businesses, and residents clearing more than 300 bags of litter.

Councillor Davis said: “We’re proud to have over 1,700 residents signed up as street champions already, from individuals and families to entire workplaces who are helping to make our borough cleaner, greener, and a better place to live.

“This competition is about more than bags of rubbish. It’s about young people taking pride in their communities and being part of something bigger. We need more people like them to get involved.”

During the event, the school was praised for its commitment, teamwork, and sense of civic pride. Students were also given the opportunity to reflect on their experience, share ideas for future challenges, and take home family street champion application forms to encourage even more local participation.

Councillor Davis added: “This wasn’t just about tidying up – it was about setting an example. Burton Borough students have shown that when we work together, we can make a real impact, and we hope their efforts will inspire others to step forward and join our growing network of champions.”

Telford & Wrekin Council is calling on more residents to sign up to the scheme. Volunteers receive support, equipment, and regular updates to help tackle local environmental issues in their areas.

To find out how to register for the next challenge, get involved and make a difference in your community, visit telford.gov.uk/streetchampions.