New RSPCA figures reveal 236 reports of summer cruelty in Shropshire

Shocking new figures released by the RSPCA show a massive 33% annual increase in cruelty reports to the charity during the summer period across England and Wales – with reports on the rise in Shropshire too.

In this case, puppies were found to have been bred in completely unsuitable conditions in circumstances. Photo: RSPCA

The animal welfare charity has released the startling new statistics as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign – showing the side of this season which many people don’t see – when animal cruelty reports peak.

In June, July and August last year across England and Wales the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line – compared to 25,887 the year before – showing an increase by a third.

- Advertisement -

On average it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call every two minutes the line was open.



And in Shropshire, the number of cruelty reports over the summer months increased from 229 (2023) to 236 last year – an annual increase of 2%.

Earlier this year a man from the county was banned from keeping animals for life and given a suspended jail term after taking part in a puppy farming fraud.

He was found guilty of five animal welfare offences including causing unnecessary suffering to numerous dogs and puppies (pictured) after failing to protect them from “pain, injury, suffering or disease”.

He was convicted after an RSPCA investigation into complaints from pet-owners that puppies they bought from him had fallen ill.

To highlight the work the charity is doing to help animals in need a new video – starring singer Alesha Dixon – has been produced which features four pets rescued by the RSPCA from horrific circumstances who are now loving life in new homes.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs, an expert in cruelty cases, said:

“We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line. Sadly the summer months tend to be when these reports peak.

“We don’t know for sure why cruelty peaks at this time of year, but the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has played a factor, while the longer days mean more people may witness and report such violence.

“This year, sadly, we fear the trend will continue and we are busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations. Many are broken by violence – not just physically but mentally – and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives.



“To continue this work we rely on people’s support. Together, we can rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate.”