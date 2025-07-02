MP presses Chancellor over rural transport plan

Helen Morgan MP questioned the Chancellor about her plans to drive growth in rural areas as she highlighted how Government spending was focused on large towns and cities.

Helen used Treasury Questions in Parliament to press the Chancellor on her plans to improve rural transport

The North Shropshire MP said that boosting transport in rural areas would benefit local businesses and job seekers while generating growth across the region.

However, at the recent Spending Review Rachel Reeves failed to mention rural areas and instead focused announcements on large towns and cities where more people vote Labour.

Helen has long campaigned for better and safer transport in North Shropshire to help people reach high streets, hospitals and job opportunities.

She proposed a new law which would ensure people in rural areas can access better bus services and has been a vocal advocate for improved train links and improvements along key roads such as the A483 and A5.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Helen Morgan MP said:

“Businesses and individuals in North Shropshire tell me that the single biggest factor holding back growth in our rural area is poor public transport.

“But Shropshire was poorly served by the bus service improvement plan and the spending review focused investment on city areas. Can the Chancellor tell us how she’s going to improve public transport in rural areas to drive the growth that we so desperately need there?”



Responding, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

“I thank the Honourable Lady for that question. We are increasing transport investment by 1.9% in real terms after HS2 in every year of the spending review period.

“And we are extending the bus fare cap as well, which is particularly beneficial to rural areas.”