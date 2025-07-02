Heritage buildings are being restored through Council investment projects

Telford & Wrekin Council is restoring and regenerating heritage buildings across the borough as part of a major Investment programme.

The Gower in St George’s is one of the buildings which is being restored by Telford & Wrekin Council

The Council is bringing some of the buildings back into permanent use and refurbishing others so they are safeguarded for years to come.

A number of these projects are being delivered through the Council’s Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which aims to make the borough a better place to live, learn, work and socialise.

The iconic Grade II listed Gower building in St George’s is undergoing an extensive renovation to bring it back into use.

Built in 1873 as a community hospital for the local miners, the Gower has served many purposes, including as a school and youth centre.

Plans for the building have ensured that the external and internal appearance and features of the Gower are preserved as far as possible.

The old building was listed on 30 May 2014 as Grade II, on the grounds of its rarity, architectural quality, and historical and sociological significance within the community.

The south wing of the building has been sensitively converted into three two-bedroom heritage homes, available to rent through Nuplace – the Council’s wholly owned housing company.

A further ten new build homes are being built to the rear of the building. Homes are available to reserve now and will be ready to move into in November.

The project, supported by Telford & Wrekin Council, St George’s and Priorslee Parish Council and Nuplace is creating new community spaces and parish council offices as well as apartments.

Another restoration project is in Ketley Bank which has seen a former Victorian school sympathetically restored to provide seven one, two and three bedroom contemporary Nuplace homes.

The school, which was first built in 1878 has stood firm at the heart of the community and will now continue to do so for generations to come.

In converting the original building, Nuplace has sought as far as possible to preserve the street scene on Main Road which will protect and enhance the integrity of the existing building.

In addition, the Ketley Bank development offers a further twenty one 2 and 3 bedroom new build homes to the rear of the building, including five bungalows.

Meanwhile in Wellington the former YMCA building at 1 Walker Street is being completely renovated to create upper floor apartments and a new retail space on the ground floor.

Historic Wellington Market is also being transformed to safeguard its future for the next 50 years with an extensive renovation project which will see market stalls improved, a permanent outdoor area serving food and beverages and improved market entrances.

The Grade II listed New College building on Wellington’s King Street, originally constructed between 1911 and 1912, has been converted into YMCA transitional housing for young people.

Telford & Wrekin Council acquired the building which was refurbished by the YMCA with support from a Council grant.

This accommodation is designed to support young people transitioning from supported housing to independent living.

The facility includes essential communal areas such as a training room, laundry, staff management office, shared waste and recycling facilities, secure cycle storage, charging points, and communal gardens, but the character of the building has been maintained.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said: “While we’re looking to the future by transforming areas of the borough through our investment projects, retaining and refurbishing buildings which have stood the test of time and are a key part of our history and heritage is extremely important to us.

“We want these historic buildings to continue to have a place in our communities for a variety of different uses and we are pleased to see work progressing across these projects.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “Right across the borough we’re bringing some of our most historic buildings back into use as new homes or apartments or completely refurbishing them to safeguard them for many years to come.

“These new homes and apartments offer great places to live in the heart of our communities and all part of our commitment to create better homes for all.”