Government funding extends lifeline Bus routes across Shropshire

Commuters and residents across Shrewsbury and the wider area are set to benefit from the continued operation of key bus services, thanks to government funding and successful contract renewals by Shropshire Council.

The announcements provide much-needed stability and assurance for those relying on public transport.

The No. 20 Radbrook bus service in Shrewsbury, a lifeline for many in the area, has been confirmed to run for at least another year. Shropshire Council has leveraged Government Bus Service Improvement Funding to award a new contract to Lakeside Coaches. This new agreement ensures the service, currently operated by Lakeside until July 31, 2025, will continue its routes until August 31, 2026. The council has stated that the service’s future will be subject to another review at that time.

Elsewhere, the comprehensive 113/114/115/116 services, which connect Bridgnorth to Shifnal and Telford via communities such as Beckbury, Badger, and Kemberton, have secured a significantly longer operational period.

Following a competitive re-tendering exercise, a five-year contract has been awarded to Select Bus Services. These services will maintain their existing timetable, providing essential connectivity until August 2030. While Arriva currently operates these routes, Select Bus Services is poised to take over the reins from August 1st, 2025.

The continued operation of these vital bus routes, bolstered by government investment, offers welcome stability and reliable travel for passengers in the county.