Emergency crews respond to late night multi-vehicle collision in Market Drayton

Emergency services were mobilised last night following reports of a significant collision on Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton.

The scene of the collision on Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The incident, which occurred at 11.48 pm, saw rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet, along with the rescue tender and a supporting appliance from Wellington, and an operations officer from headquarters, dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a collision involving multiple vehicles and significant property damage. A hatchback car had reportedly collided with a parked Freelander SUV, forcing the SUV into another parked car. The hatchback then struck a brick wall before coming to rest in the driveway of a nearby property, where a second brick wall was severely damaged.

Initial reports suggested persons were trapped, however, it was quickly established that no individuals were entrapped within any of the vehicles. The driver and front seat passenger of the hatchback car received immediate trauma assessments from specially trained firefighters while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service.

A critical aspect of the rescue operation involved stabilising the Freelander SUV, which had been forced onto its side and was precariously positioned against a brick wall, close to several properties. Firefighters utilised Holmatro V-Struts to secure the vehicle and prevent further instability.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived shortly after, taking over the care of the front seat passenger. Officers from West Mercia Police also attended the scene to assist with the incident.

Due to the dangerous position of the overturned Freelander and the potential hazard it posed to the public, crews employed a Tirfor winch to carefully right the vehicle back onto its wheels. Following this, firefighters made all damaged vehicles electrically safe before handing over control of the scene to the police.

Shrewsbury Road was closed in both directions due to the extensive vehicle damage and the considerable amount of debris scattered across the roadway, ensuring public safety whilst the incident was managed.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.