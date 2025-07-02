Council reaffirms commitment to tree safety in the Quarry Park and Dingle

Following a recent tragic incident involving a fallen tree in another UK park, Shrewsbury Town Council is reassuring residents and visitors about the robust safety measures in place for trees within its beloved Quarry Park and the Dingle. The Council emphasised that public safety remains its top priority.

The Quarry Park’s lime avenues and the Dingle’s large specimen trees are inspected formally every year by qualified arborists. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

“We know how much residents and visitors value the trees in our parks,” stated Councillor David Vasmer, Chair of the Operations Committee. “We want to reassure everyone that we take our responsibilities very seriously and have robust inspection regimes in place. We are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment.”

The Council has confirmed it has thoroughly reviewed its tree inspection and management processes to ensure they align with national best practices. This re-evaluation comes after the unfortunate death of a child elsewhere in the country, prompting local authorities to review their own safety protocols.

Regular and thorough inspections are a cornerstone of Shrewsbury Town Council’s tree management strategy. The iconic lime avenues of the Quarry Park and the large specimen trees within the Dingle undergo formal inspections annually by qualified arborists.

Beyond these yearly formal assessments, Council staff conduct regular visual checks throughout the year. Furthermore, additional inspections are carried out promptly following adverse weather conditions, such as storms or periods of high winds, to identify any new risks.

The Council’s commitment extends to swift action when issues are identified. “Where issues are identified, we take prompt and appropriate action to make trees safe while preserving the environmental and heritage value of these important landscapes,” a Council spokesperson confirmed.”