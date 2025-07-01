Plans submitted for new Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre in Dawley

Plans for a new swimming pool and fitness centre in Dawley have been submitted following a consultation with residents.

Proposals for the Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre include a new five-lane pool, which will be similar size to that at Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre, to be located at Telford Langley School.

Residents were invited to take a closer look at plans for the new leisure centre on Friday 6 June.

- Advertisement -

Their feedback has helped to shape the plans which will create a first class leisure facility to meet the needs of the local community and enhance the borough’s leisure offer.

Boosting Health, Fitness, and Local Jobs

Over 150,000 swims per year will be available at the new pool with an additional 150 places on the weekly learn to swim programme, community access to health and fitness will be increased by 50 hours per week and more than 20 local jobs will also be created as part of the development.

In addition to the pool, a new larger health and fitness facility, including a new Council owned and operated gym and exercise class studio, will be relocated to the leisure building.

This will in turn release the current health and fitness room for more education space for the school.

It will also add to the Council’s current estate of ten leisure centres across Telford and Wrekin including swimming, fitness and a range of other sports and leisure facilities.

Strategic Investment for Dawley

Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to building the new swimming and fitness centre in Dawley to meet current and future demand identified in the Council’s Indoor Leisure Facilities Strategy.

The Dawley area has the highest level of unmet demand for swimming provision and following a review of potential sites adding to the sports facilities at Telford Langley School was considered to be the best option.

The site already offers extensive sports and leisure provision for use by the Communities Academy Trust and the local community and the new pool will also provide facilities for local primary schools.

Work at the Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre, named to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Captain Matthew Webb’s historic swim across the English Channel, will also focus on low energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Plans have been developed in consultation with the Academy which is fully supportive of the proposals and actively engaged as part of the project team.

Subject to planning approval the new facilities are set to open in early 2027.

This project is all part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing investment to create a better borough whilst retaining the lowest council tax in the Midlands.

Council and School Leadership Endorse Project

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said:

“We’re pleased to submit plans for this fantastic new facility, following consultation with residents.

“The new swimming and fitness centre will be a huge boost for Dawley, giving local people excellent leisure facilities on their doorstep.

“Swimming is a key contributor to improved health and well-being and if plans are approved we will be supporting the health of our residents, increasing opportunities for children to learn to swim, and promoting an active lifestyle for all.

“In 2022 Swim England reported that swimming helped prevent more than 78,500 cases of ill health across the country.

“We look forward to keeping our residents updated with the planning application and proposed works.”

By providing this new facility, the aim is to support the health of residents, increase opportunities for children to learn to swim and promote an active lifestyle for all.

Telford & Wrekin Council is the largest provider of swimming lessons for children in Telford and Wrekin and the Council’s Leisure services’ branded swimming lessons programme is delivered through its Swim4Life programme.

Emma Blount, Telford Langley School Headteacher, said:

“The Telford Langley School eagerly anticipates the construction of the Leisure centre in Dawley.

“As a school, we have passionately promoted sports and fitness at every level. We already work with Telford and Wrekin Leisure to welcome community users.

“The pool will not only enhance the facilities available but will also provide a valuable opportunity for the community to learn a key life skill.

“The new centre will also commemorate the memory of Joshua Lloyd, who sadly passed away in June 2023.”