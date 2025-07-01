Listen Live
Oswestry Borderland Rotary welcome new president

Borderland Rotary Club welcomed their new president at a busy barbeque as they looked forward to another successful year with events and functions already planned.

Rob Hughes, the outgoing president, conducted his last official duty by handing Steve Jerman the Rotary chain and thus the leadership of the club for the coming year.

Steve Jerman acknowledged his appointment saying, “It’s a real honour to stand before you tonight as the incoming President of the Rotary Club of Oswestry Borderlands. I’d like to begin by thanking each of you for the trust you’ve placed in me – it’s both a privilege and a responsibility I take to heart.

“Rotary is a remarkable organisation – not just because of the projects we take on or the funds we raise, but because of the people who give their time, energy, and passion. This club embodies that spirit. We make a difference — quietly, steadily, and with a great sense of fellowship.”

Although Steve Jerman grew up in the Oswestry area, work took him to the USA for many years but on his return, he joined Borderland Rotary and has since been very active within the club and his knowledge of IT systems has been a great help to some of the more analogue members.

Steve continued, “As I look ahead to the coming year, I’m not going to outline a grand master plan or a list of targets. What I do hope for is simple: that we continue to enjoy each other’s company, to support each other, and to keep saying “yes” to the opportunities that come our way — to serve, to connect, and to inspire.”

