New evening drop-in sessions announced for Community Governance Review

Two new evening information sessions have been announced for people to find out more about the local review of town and parish council arrangements and have their say.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Earlier this year, Telford & Wrekin Council gathered thoughts and feedback from residents, town and parish councils, partner organisations and community groups about current local governance arrangements.

Using this feedback, the Council has developed a series of draft proposals aimed at reflecting local community identities and ensuring effective local governance, which include potential changes to some ward boundaries and a reduction in the overall number of town and parish councils.

Following a period of consultation earlier this year, Telford & Wrekin Council began a public consultation on these draft proposals in mid-May. Throughout this consultation, the Council has been holding a series of public drop-in sessions and has now announced two additional evening sessions, so people can find out more outside of normal working hours.

The evening sessions are being held on:

– Wednesday 2 July between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Waters Upton Village Hall.

– Thursday 10 July, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at the Hub on the Hill in Sutton Hill.

A series of daytime drop-in sessions have already been held too, with two remaining on:

– Tuesday 1 July, 10am to 1pm at Madeley Library

– Tuesday 1 July, 2pm to 4pm at Brookside Community Centre.

Councillor Giles Luter, the Chair of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Boundary Review Committee, said: “We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have their say on these draft proposals, which are as a result of the first round of consultation, so these extra evening sessions aim to give more people the chance to engage with the proposals, especially those who may not be able to attend during the day. Your feedback is vital in shaping the final arrangements, which may yet change, depending on the feedback we receive during this second consultation phase.”

The Community Governance Review consultation is open until Monday 14 July 2025, and full details of the proposals, along with an online survey, are available at telford.gov.uk/cgr.

Comments and feedback can be given online, by email to reviews@telford.gov.uk or by post to: Community Governance Review, Electoral Services, Darby House, Telford & Wrekin Council, Lawn Central, Telford TF3 4JA

The outcome of any changes as a result of the Community Governance Review will then come into effect at the next local election, in May 2027.