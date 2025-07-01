Listen Live
Murder investigation launched after inmate found dead at HMP Stoke Heath

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A murder investigation has been launched after an inmate was found dead at HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire this morning, Tuesday 1 July.

Emergency services were alerted around 7.40 am after a man in his 40s was found dead within his cell. Officers from West Mercia Police swiftly attended the scene.

Following initial inquiries, a 26-year-old man, also an inmate at HMP Stoke Heath, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Superintendent Carl Moore said, “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.

“An investigation has begun to establish the full circumstances of his death. I can confirm that the man arrested on suspicion of murder is also an inmate and he remains in custody.”

The prison service is expected to conduct its own internal investigation alongside the police investigation.

