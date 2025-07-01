Listen Live
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Man remanded in custody after assaulting police officers in Market Drayton

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Market Drayton man has been remanded in custody following an alleged assault on two police officers in the town on Sunday, 29 June.

Max Boswell, 33, of no fixed address, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday, Monday 30 June, charged with common assault and inflicting actual bodily harm.

The charges stem from an altercation, during which two police officers reportedly sustained injuries.

Boswell was taken into custody shortly after the alleged assault and faced magistrates this yesterday.

The court ordered that he be held in custody until his next appearance, scheduled for July 18th.

No further information regarding the incident or the officers’ injuries has been released.

