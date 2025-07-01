Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin blindsided by closure plans amidst vital work

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin has expressed profound disappointment and sadness after being unexpectedly informed by Healthwatch England that the government plans to close all local Healthwatch organisations and Healthwatch England itself. This significant move is reportedly part of the NHS 10-Year Plan.

The news came as a complete shock to the organisation, which had no prior notification of these impending closures.

Compounding the surprise, the NHS 10-Year Plan has not yet been published, leaving very few details available regarding the precise timetable for the closures, other than a tentative date in 2026.

- Advertisement -

Continuing to Champion Public Voices

Despite the uncertainty, Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin is resolute in its commitment to its mission.

In a statement, they affirmed, “To our volunteers, partners and communities we work alongside, we are acutely aware of the uncertainty this announcement brings, but until the time comes when we are forced to stop, we will continue to deliver the vital functions of our local Healthwatch service.” They emphasised their ongoing focus on “speaking up for people, amplify voices, listen, challenge and drive system change.”

Healthwatch says it remains dedicated to its role as the independent statutory organisation designed to be the “voice of the public,” unfettered by commissioning bodies or healthcare providers. They plan to continue “relentlessly seeking out people’s experiences and go on to use that voice with purpose and determination to remain their independent champion for as long as we can.”

Annual Report 2024-2025 Released

In light of these developments, Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin has taken the opportunity to share their Annual Report 2024-2025, which is now available online.

The report’s theme, “Unlocking the Power of People-Driven Care,” underscores the significant impact the organisation has made in amplifying community voices, improving local services, and championing change across Telford and Wrekin.

Thanks to community support, the past year has seen Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin achieve notable milestones, including:

– Publishing four reports on key health and care issues.

– Engaging with 1,677 people across Telford and Wrekin through outreach efforts.

– Conducting six care home visits, resulting in 17 new recommendations and checks on the progress of 31 previous recommendations.

– Launching innovative projects such as the “Patient Involvement Charter.”

– Responding immediately to the Channel 4 documentary “NHS: A&E In Crisis” by launching a survey to capture people’s experiences.

– Publishing their GP Access report, which garnered over 9,200 responses, providing crucial insights into the difficulties people face in accessing primary care.

– Completing a Volunteer-Led Pharmacy project that visited 28 of the 31 pharmacies in the local area to gather insights on pharmacists’ experiences with “Pharmacy First.”

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin expressed immense gratitude, stating, “None of this would have been possible without your collaboration, insight, and commitment. Whether you partnered with us, shared your expertise, listened to the voice of people in strategic meetings or helped us reach more people, we are truly grateful.”

You can read the full report here.