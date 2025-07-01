Listen Live
17.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Book Nook opens new chapter in Ironbridge

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A book shop is starting a new chapter in Ironbridge after expanding into new premises.

Meg Prince has opened Book Nook next to her current business The Ironbridge Book Shop. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Meg Prince has opened Book Nook next to her current business The Ironbridge Book Shop. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Book Nook has opened its doors at 4, The Square after receiving a start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Owner Meg Prince already runs The Ironbridge Bookshop next door to the unit and has seized the opportunity to grow her business offer.

- Advertisement -

Meg has researched into what customers want and has converted Book Nook into a dedicated space for events such as author days, poetry sessions and children’s reading times.

Experiences will include hobby sessions, craft workshops, table top gaming (which is very popular and not offered locally), board game events, literacy sessions and reading workshops.

The second-hand book market is expected to continue to grow and Megan is hoping to attract people from far and wide and drive more footfall to Ironbridge.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said:

“Book Nook is an excellent addition to Ironbridge and it’s a completely unique business for the town.

“This is the perfect space for Meg to host the sessions she is planning and goes hand in hand with her established business next door.

“We’re pleased to support Book Nook with a start-up grant and wish Meg all the best with this exciting business venture.”

As well as offering a full range of fiction and non-fiction titles, Meg is also very experienced at identifying educational books and sources books from different outlets across the UK.

Meg said:

“I’m well connected in the book world and have been trading as a book shop for 10 years but I’ve been keen to bring something new to Shropshire for some time.

“I see opening this unit as a massive opportunity to grow the business and offer much more than just second hand books.

“I want to attract footfall from across the region as well as locally and I’m really excited to launch the new unit.

“I’m very grateful to the Council because the Pride in Our High Street funding has enabled me to do this. I’d also like to say a big thanks to my family and friends who have been instrumental in this move.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP