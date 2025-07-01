Book Nook opens new chapter in Ironbridge

A book shop is starting a new chapter in Ironbridge after expanding into new premises.

Meg Prince has opened Book Nook next to her current business The Ironbridge Book Shop. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Book Nook has opened its doors at 4, The Square after receiving a start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Owner Meg Prince already runs The Ironbridge Bookshop next door to the unit and has seized the opportunity to grow her business offer.

Meg has researched into what customers want and has converted Book Nook into a dedicated space for events such as author days, poetry sessions and children’s reading times.

Experiences will include hobby sessions, craft workshops, table top gaming (which is very popular and not offered locally), board game events, literacy sessions and reading workshops.

The second-hand book market is expected to continue to grow and Megan is hoping to attract people from far and wide and drive more footfall to Ironbridge.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said:

“Book Nook is an excellent addition to Ironbridge and it’s a completely unique business for the town.

“This is the perfect space for Meg to host the sessions she is planning and goes hand in hand with her established business next door.

“We’re pleased to support Book Nook with a start-up grant and wish Meg all the best with this exciting business venture.”

As well as offering a full range of fiction and non-fiction titles, Meg is also very experienced at identifying educational books and sources books from different outlets across the UK.

Meg said:

“I’m well connected in the book world and have been trading as a book shop for 10 years but I’ve been keen to bring something new to Shropshire for some time.

“I see opening this unit as a massive opportunity to grow the business and offer much more than just second hand books.

“I want to attract footfall from across the region as well as locally and I’m really excited to launch the new unit.

“I’m very grateful to the Council because the Pride in Our High Street funding has enabled me to do this. I’d also like to say a big thanks to my family and friends who have been instrumental in this move.”