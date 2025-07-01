Adcote School announced as awards finalists

Adcote School has been announced as finalists in two categories at the highly regarded Education Choices Awards 2025.

Adcote School is located in Little Ness, just north of Shrewsbury

The independent girls’ school, which hosts boarding and non-boarding students, which is located in Little Ness, just north of Shrewsbury, has been shortlisted for awards in Inclusive SEN Provision, and Bursary Support. The awards nominations reflect the ongoing commitment of the school in offering a nurturing and accessible educational experience for every student, from the ages of 6 to 18.

These nominations come as further recognition of Adcote School’s inclusive ethos and dedication to empowering young women to thrive, regardless of background or individual needs. From tailored support programmes to generous bursaries that open doors for talented students, Adcote School continues to lead the way in holistic, student-centred education.

The Education Choices Awards celebrate excellence in schools, both independent and maintained, across the UK. They recognise schools for their achievements in a variety of categories.

Nicola Tribe, Headteacher at Adcote School, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to be named as finalists in two such meaningful categories. At Adcote School, we believe that every girl deserves the chance to flourish in an environment that recognises and supports her unique potential. These nominations are a testament to the dedication of our staff, the trust of our families, and the brilliance of our students. We couldn’t be prouder”.

Adding to the celebration of the awards nominations, Adcote School has also been ranked as the top-performing school in Shropshire for students achieving Grade 5 or above in GCSE English and Mathematics, underlining the academic excellence alongside its inclusive values.

The winners of the Education Choices Awards will be announced later this year. In the meantime, Adcote School continues to celebrate its vibrant community and the values that make it one of the leading independent schools in the region.