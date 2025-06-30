Listen Live
Woman dies in single-vehicle collision A53 between Hodnet and Tern Hill

A woman has died and a young girl has been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in collided with a fence and a tree on the A53 between Hodnet and Tern Hill.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
The collision happened at around 3.23 am on Sunday, 29 June when a white Nissan Qashqai left the road, colliding with a wooden fence and a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene. A child who was a passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sadly the driver, a woman, couldn’t be saved by ambulance staff and was declared deceased on scene.

“A young girl in the car had no apparent injuries but was taken to hospital by paramedics as a precaution for further checks.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, paramedic officer and a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to the scene.

Witness Appeal

West Mercia police would like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or of the car in the minutes before it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit on SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or nathan.johnson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 74 of 29 June.

