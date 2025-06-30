Two RSH ‘Sky Garden’ visitors to Rotary president’s last meeting

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is embarking on a significant partnership with the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) on an ambitious “Sky Garden” project, as revealed during their recent meeting.

Visitors Nic Brockley and Sarah Biffen with Rotarians David Morris and Johnathan Callwood

The collaboration was highlighted by the presence of two key figures from the hospital: Nic Brockley, SaTH charity manager, and Sarah Biffen, HTP delivery director.

Their visit coincided with the conclusion of David Morris’s two-year tenure as president of the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club. Morris expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, “As part of my last meeting as president, I was happy to welcome both Nic and Sarah along to form a central part of the proceedings.”

He elaborated on the club’s long-term vision, explaining, “Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has set a vision for working much more closely with the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital over the coming years and particularly through plans for an exciting new ‘Sky Garden’.”

The “Sky Garden” project is described as “massive” and is now beginning to take shape. The Rotary Club is committed to providing substantial support to help realize these “incredibly ambitious plans.”

Morris emphasised the importance of this new chapter for the club and its commitment to the RSH. “As we move from one Rotary era to another very different one, it was great to have both Nic and Sarah join us. The development and improvement of the RSH remains an absolute priority for all of us,” he said. “We acknowledge that great work is being done there and we want them to know that Rotary is firmly behind their marvellous efforts.”

The recent meeting is expected to be the first of many collaborative discussions. Morris concluded, “Over the course of the coming weeks, we hope this will be the first of many meetings these two current visitors will attend.”

For further information about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, please contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk.