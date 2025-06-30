Telford MP launches petition to keep PCSOs on duty when it matters most

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, has launched a petition in response to proposed changes by West Mercia Police to cut the working hours of Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) in Telford.

Shaun Davies outside Mallinsgate Police Station. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The change would see shifts capped at 8pm, removing their presence during critical evening hours.

West Mercia Police are proposing the cuts as part of a £350,000 budget-saving measure. In response, Telford’s MP is urging the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable to justify the decision and instead find the necessary £350,000 by cutting waste and reducing administrative expenses; specifically pointing to the costs associated with operating Hindlip Hall and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

Shaun Davies MP who raised has raised the issue in Parliament with the home secretary in recent weeks who responded to say that the point of neighbourhood policing is to address the specific issues faced by individual communities.

Shaun commented: “People deserve to know where this money is going instead. Residents have shared their concerns with me, highlighting that they have not been given an opportunity to voice their views on the issue. Our PCSOs play a crucial role in offering visible reassurance to residents and deterring crime, especially in the evenings when incidents of anti-social behaviour tend to rise. By limiting their working hours, we risk undoing the progress made in making Telford a safer place for all.”

Shaun is now urging West Mercia Police to reverse their decision and is encouraging Telford residents to sign the petition to keep PCSO shifts beyond 8pm.

Shaun believes that, in light of recent government investment, the proposed shift cuts by West Mercia Police risk undermining the effectiveness of local policing. The Government has made clear its commitment to public safety by backing police forces with significant funding. In December, a £1 billion boost to policing was announced, including £200 million specifically allocated to put 13,000 additional neighbourhood police officers. Furthermore, the Chancellor’s June Spending Review confirmed a £2 billion increase in police spending power over the next three years.