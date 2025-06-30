Man charged with murder following death of man in Shrewsbury

A man has been charged after a murder investigation was launched in Shrewsbury on Friday, 27 June.
Officers were called to a disused building close to Shelton Water Tower at around 11.50 am on Friday, where a man was sadly found dead.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, the deceased is believed to be 45-year-old Alexis De Naray from Shrewsbury. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Adam Rowson, aged 26, of no fixed abode, Shrewsbury, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today, Monday 30 June.
A second man, aged 21, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.