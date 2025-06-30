Listen Live
Shropshire
Monday, June 30, 2025
Last chance to win in Severn Hospice Summer Raffle

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A charity is offering £5,000 to anyone who buys the winning ticket for its summer raffle – but there are less than two weeks left to be in with a chance of scooping the prize.

Abi White pictured with her life-sized cut out
Thousands of wannabe winners have already joined the Severn Hospice summer raffle and the last chance to be one of them is Friday 4 July when ticket sales close.

Karen Swindells, Severn Hospice Head of Individual Giving said: “We have to raise £2 for every £3 we spend and we’ve made no secret of how big our financial challenge is currently.

“Our raffle is a really simple way of showing your support for us – and for being in with a chance of winning that fantastic jackpot, or one of 42 other cash prizes.”

Over the past 30 years, the hospice’s raffles and weekly lottery have raised a staggering £20 million towards the care of thousands of local people.

“Our supporters are amazing and we are so grateful for all they do to help us continue to care, they’re absolutely vital and so very much appreciated,” said Karen.

To underline the caring connection of the raffle, hospice nurse Abi White was turned into a life-sized cut-out and has been popping up in the charity’s shops and other venues across the region.

She said: “I can only do my job because our fantastic supporters are there for us. When someone buys a raffle ticket they are directly helping me care for a patient.”

Tickets are £1 each and available anytime via the Severn Hospice website, from its shops, or from the receptions at its hospices in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Players must be aged over 18. The draw, for the £5,000 jackpot and 42 other cash prizes, is on July 11.

To enter or for details, visit severnhospice.org.uk/raffle.

