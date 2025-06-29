Casualty treated after early morning flat fire in Bicton Heath

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the door of a ground-floor flat in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of Sunday.

One casualty was taken into the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances, two from Shrewsbury and one from Minsterley were called to the fire at a property on Briery Lane at 2.29 am. An Operations Officer was also in attendance to coordinate the response.

Crews, equipped with breathing apparatus (BA), quickly located the fire affecting the door of a ground floor flat.

They utilised a hosereel jet and a covering jet to bring the flames under control. To clear the property of smoke, positive pressure ventilation was also deployed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also present at the incident.

The fire was brought under control and a stop message was received by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at 3.22 amM, just 43 minutes after the initial call.