Second arrest in Shrewsbury Bicton Heath murder investigation

A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a disused building near Shelton Water Tower in Shrewsbury.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 11:50 AM on Friday, June 27, where they discovered the deceased man.

A 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening (Friday, June 27) on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. This follows the earlier arrest of a 26-year-old man, also on suspicion of murder, who also remains in custody.

Officers are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Increased police presence

Superintendent Jamie Dunn reassured the public that there is believed to be no wider risk, as those involved are thought to be known to each other. An increased police presence is expected in the area for reassurance patrols. He added: “You can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues and we carry out reassurance patrols. If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay, leading the investigation, said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation, and we’re working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic death.

“We’re appealing to anyone who may have information that could help, however small it may seem, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Can you help?

Anyone with information is urged to contact DS Andrew Dawson on 07811 753375, or report online via the police website, quoting incident number 188i of June 27.