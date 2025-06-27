Telford project to tackle domestic abuse wins new funding

A pioneering project which supports survivors of domestic abuse and provides training to help tackle the issue has had its funding extended for a further year.

Tracey Secker of Voices Social Enterprise

Now the Lived Experience Advisory Forum (LEAF) wants to hear from more people who have lived through domestic abuse and more companies which want to take advantage of its free training to help address the issue.

LEAF is a joint project between community interest companies A Better Tomorrow and Voices Social Enterprise and works to raise awareness of domestic abuse across Telford & Wrekin and ensure that services meet the needs of victims and survivors.

- Advertisement -

Tracey Secker, the founder of Voices Social Enterprise, said the new funding from Telford & Wrekin Council would take the project through to at least March 2026.

“We’re delighted to have secured funding for another year,” she said.

“We want to hear from as many victims and survivors as possible through our feedback groups, so that we can ensure that the support services available across Telford reflect their needs and are exactly what is required.

“And we also want to hear from more companies and businesses which want to take part in our free training sessions and our ambassador programme. It’s vital that as many people as possible can spot the signs of domestic abuse, and that companies and other groups can offer support and help.

“One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic abuse. One person on a recent training session told me that they didn’t think they knew anybody who was a victim until they had had the training, and then they realised they knew three or four.

“That’s the difference we can make working with the business community.”

Scott Morgan, A Better Tomorrow chief executive, said: “The LEAF project has been a huge success since it launched in September, and we are delighted that it will continue its work supporting survivors and raising awareness in the wider community.”