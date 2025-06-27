Listen Live
19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 27, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury relief road axe sparks fury as Conservatives warn of ‘traffic chaos’

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Liberal Democrat administration on Shropshire Council is facing strong criticism from the Conservative Group after proposing to “pause and effectively cancel” the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road (NWRR) project.

The Conservative Group on Shropshire Council
The Conservative Group on Shropshire Council

The Conservatives warn that the decision will plunge Shrewsbury into continued traffic gridlock, exacerbate air pollution, and could even bankrupt the council.

Councillor Dan Thomas, Leader of the Shropshire Council Conservative Group, slammed the move, stating the NWRR was a “vital infrastructure project” committed to by the previous Conservative administration. He argued it was the most effective way to combat congestion and persistent “rat-running” in Shrewsbury and its surrounding northern villages, adding that “little thought” had been given to the daily impact on residents.

- Advertisement -

A major concern highlighted by the Conservatives is the potential obligation for Shropshire Council to repay the £39 million already invested in the project by Central Government. “This represents a significant investment that will now deliver no benefit to residents, and we would likely have to repay,” Cllr Thomas stated, raising fears of a severe financial blow that could lead to the council’s bankruptcy.

The Conservative Group painted a bleak picture of the consequences of abandoning the NWRR:

Continued Gridlock: Existing routes through the town centre will remain choked, leading to persistent rat-running and speeding issues in wards like Tern and Loton.

Increased Air Pollution: Stationary traffic will inevitably lead to higher levels of harmful emissions.

Economic Damage: Local businesses will continue to struggle with access issues, hindering economic growth.

Reduced Quality of Life: Residents face daily traffic delays, impacting their well-being and increasing wait times for crucial emergency services, all of whom had previously supported the scheme.

Lost Opportunities: The county stands to lose out on vital economic growth and regeneration.

Despite acknowledging the challenging financial climate, the Conservatives emphasise the strong economic case for the NWRR. They pointed to a revised draft Full Business Case which assigned the project an Adjusted Benefit to Cost Ratio (BCR) of 3.88. This figure, used by the UK Treasury to assess schemes, indicates that for every £1 spent, the NWRR would deliver £3.88 of value back to the local economy. This includes economic benefits, improved journey time reliability, job growth, and reduced air pollution, without even fully accounting for the wider benefits cited by the local NHS, police, fire service, and Arriva Bus.

“The BCR score of 3.88 ranks the NWRR among transport schemes deemed to be of high value in the country, considering the benefit versus the cost of delivery,” Cllr Thomas asserted.

Furthermore, the Conservative Group expressed “very deep disappointment” with the Labour Government, accusing it of neglecting rural areas like Shropshire in favour of urban centres when allocating funding.

“For a Government elected with a promise of growing the economy, this demonstrates that growth is being held back in rural Counties,” Cllr Thomas stated, arguing that a robust transport network is essential for a vibrant economy, attracting investment, and providing job opportunities for young people.

Councillor Thomas concluded by stating, “The people of Shropshire deserved better than this abandonment of a project that would have transformed their daily commute and supported economic growth across the county.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP