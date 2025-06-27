Shrewsbury relief road axe sparks fury as Conservatives warn of ‘traffic chaos’

The Liberal Democrat administration on Shropshire Council is facing strong criticism from the Conservative Group after proposing to “pause and effectively cancel” the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road (NWRR) project.

The Conservative Group on Shropshire Council

The Conservatives warn that the decision will plunge Shrewsbury into continued traffic gridlock, exacerbate air pollution, and could even bankrupt the council.

Councillor Dan Thomas, Leader of the Shropshire Council Conservative Group, slammed the move, stating the NWRR was a “vital infrastructure project” committed to by the previous Conservative administration. He argued it was the most effective way to combat congestion and persistent “rat-running” in Shrewsbury and its surrounding northern villages, adding that “little thought” had been given to the daily impact on residents.

A major concern highlighted by the Conservatives is the potential obligation for Shropshire Council to repay the £39 million already invested in the project by Central Government. “This represents a significant investment that will now deliver no benefit to residents, and we would likely have to repay,” Cllr Thomas stated, raising fears of a severe financial blow that could lead to the council’s bankruptcy.

The Conservative Group painted a bleak picture of the consequences of abandoning the NWRR:

Continued Gridlock: Existing routes through the town centre will remain choked, leading to persistent rat-running and speeding issues in wards like Tern and Loton.

Increased Air Pollution: Stationary traffic will inevitably lead to higher levels of harmful emissions.

Economic Damage: Local businesses will continue to struggle with access issues, hindering economic growth.

Reduced Quality of Life: Residents face daily traffic delays, impacting their well-being and increasing wait times for crucial emergency services, all of whom had previously supported the scheme.

Lost Opportunities: The county stands to lose out on vital economic growth and regeneration.

Despite acknowledging the challenging financial climate, the Conservatives emphasise the strong economic case for the NWRR. They pointed to a revised draft Full Business Case which assigned the project an Adjusted Benefit to Cost Ratio (BCR) of 3.88. This figure, used by the UK Treasury to assess schemes, indicates that for every £1 spent, the NWRR would deliver £3.88 of value back to the local economy. This includes economic benefits, improved journey time reliability, job growth, and reduced air pollution, without even fully accounting for the wider benefits cited by the local NHS, police, fire service, and Arriva Bus.

“The BCR score of 3.88 ranks the NWRR among transport schemes deemed to be of high value in the country, considering the benefit versus the cost of delivery,” Cllr Thomas asserted.

Furthermore, the Conservative Group expressed “very deep disappointment” with the Labour Government, accusing it of neglecting rural areas like Shropshire in favour of urban centres when allocating funding.

“For a Government elected with a promise of growing the economy, this demonstrates that growth is being held back in rural Counties,” Cllr Thomas stated, arguing that a robust transport network is essential for a vibrant economy, attracting investment, and providing job opportunities for young people.

Councillor Thomas concluded by stating, “The people of Shropshire deserved better than this abandonment of a project that would have transformed their daily commute and supported economic growth across the county.”