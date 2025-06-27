Prolific Telford shoplifter handed five-year Criminal Behaviour Order

A prolific Telford shoplifter has been given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of theft.

Matthew Howe, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates Court

Matthew Howe, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates Court Wednesday 18 June, which means he is banned from entering any of the following stores:

– Co-Op on Grange Avenue in Stirchley

– Tesco Express in Dawley

– B&M on Grange Central in Telford

– Smyths Toys on the Bridge Retail Park in Telford

The CBO also means that Howe cannot refuse to leave any retail premise or an area when reasonably requested to do so by a member of uniformed staff.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Anyone who sees Howe in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to the police immediately.