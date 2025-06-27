Listen Live
19.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 27, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Prolific Telford shoplifter handed five-year Criminal Behaviour Order

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A prolific Telford shoplifter has been given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of theft.

Matthew Howe, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates Court
Matthew Howe, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates Court

Matthew Howe, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was given the CBO at Telford Magistrates Court Wednesday 18 June, which means he is banned from entering any of the following stores:

– Co-Op on Grange Avenue in Stirchley

- Advertisement -

– Tesco Express in Dawley

B&M on Grange Central in Telford

– Smyths Toys on the Bridge Retail Park in Telford

The CBO also means that Howe cannot refuse to leave any retail premise or an area when reasonably requested to do so by a member of uniformed staff.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Anyone who sees Howe in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to the police immediately.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP