Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in a disused building near Shelton Water Tower in Shrewsbury today, Friday, June 27.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 11.50 am where they found a deceased man.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

- Advertisement -

Inspector Gordon Kaye stated, “We are at the very early stages of our investigation, but we do believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other.”

He added that residents could expect to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out.

Police are appealing for information from the public. Anyone with details that could assist the investigation is urged to contact DS Andrew Dawson on 01905 694597.