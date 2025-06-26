Volunteers tackle invasive Balsam along Shrewsbury’s Castle Walk

A dedicated team of volunteers, including over 15 members from local organisation Enable, joined forces with Shrewsbury Town Council on Tuesday to combat the invasive Himalayan balsam plant along the scenic Castle Walk nature trail.

Shrewsbury Town Council’s Countryside Team led a volunteering event at Castle Walk Nature Trail with around 15 volunteers from Enable to tackle the surge of Himalayan Balsam in the area. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

The successful balsam pulling session was coordinated by Adam Clifford, the Council’s Countryside Ranger, marking a significant step in protecting the town’s natural environment.

Himalayan balsam, originally from Asia, poses a considerable threat to native ecosystems. This non-native species spreads rapidly, particularly along riverbanks and wetland edges, forming dense clusters that outcompete local plants. When it dies back in winter, it leaves riverbanks vulnerable to erosion and sedimentation, harming aquatic habitats and reducing overall biodiversity.

- Advertisement -

The community effort received a significant boost from Enable, an organisation dedicated to helping individuals overcome barriers to employment and reintegrate into their communities. Enable supports people facing challenges such as mental health issues, homelessness, and substance misuse, providing training, support, and community engagement opportunities to help them find purpose.

Sarah Harley, Senior Business Development Officer at Enable, led her team at the event and expressed enthusiasm for their involvement. “It was fantastic to give back to the community,” she commented. “We were so glad for the volunteering opportunity to help remove Himalayan balsam, which has really overpowered the landscape. A huge thank you to Adam for organising the event – it was great to step out of our normal routine and work together as a team. We’re really hoping to get more events like this planned, where we can also involve some of our clients and help them connect with the community.”

Adam Clifford, Countryside Ranger for Shrewsbury Town Council, also praised the collaborative effort. “It was brilliant to see so many people getting involved, especially with support from Enable,” he said. “Himalayan balsam is a serious threat to our native habitats, and community events like this make a big difference in managing its spread. It’s also a fantastic way to bring people together outdoors, working towards a shared goal to protect our natural spaces.”

At the conclusion of the event, the volunteers received personal congratulations from the Mayor of Shrewsbury, who thanked them for their hard work and commitment to enhancing the town’s natural environment and safeguarding local biodiversity.