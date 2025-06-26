Teenager wounded following disorder outside b&m in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was injured at b&m home store on Brixton Way in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, 25 June.

The incident happened outside B&M home store in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Police were called to the store at around 5.25pm to a disorder in the car park and in the entrance of the store.

The boy had been wounded, sustaining an injury to his arm, which is not life-threatening or life-changing but did require stitches.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and remain in custody as enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Threlkeld said: “We understand this is an unsettling incident for the local community and enquiries are ongoing to establish what has occurred.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, either at the store, in the car park or nearby or those who may have seen a group of boys on Brixton Road just prior to the incident.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which could support our investigation.

“Please call 01905 973312 if you have any information. You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on their website or by calling 0800 555111.”