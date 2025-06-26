Shoplifter jailed after pleading guilty to thefts across the county

A prolific shoplifter has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after admitting to numerous counts of theft from stores across Telford and wider Shropshire.

Michael Lever, 42, of no fixed address, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 21st, having been remanded in custody following his latest alleged offence on Wednesday, June 19th. During the hearing, Lever pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him.

The court heard details of a string of thefts attributed to Lever, impacting various retail establishments throughout the region.

While specific details of each individual theft were not publicly disclosed, the cumulative nature of the offences led to the significant custodial sentence.

The swift action by law enforcement and the prompt court appearance underscore the commitment to addressing retail crime in the area. Business owners and local residents will likely welcome the news of Lever’s imprisonment, which aims to provide a period of relief from his offending.