Rail passengers warned of disruption during works between Shrewsbury and Crewe

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and Crewe are being warned of disruption to services as track renewal work takes place next month.

Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail
Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail

The essential upgrades from Saturday, July 19th at 1 AM, to Monday, July 21st at 4 AM, will involve the replacement of track, sleepers, and ballast, along with other infrastructure improvements near Nantwich, Wrenbury, and Tilstock.

To enable these essential safety and reliability upgrades, the railway line between Prees and Crewe will be closed in both directions throughout the weekend. During this time all trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe will be diverted via Wrexham General and Chester, terminating at Crewe.

A rail replacement bus service will serve intermediate stations between Shrewsbury and Crewe. A shuttle train service will operate between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly, and a reduced shuttle service will also run between Chester and Crewe.

Road closures will also be in place at Nantwich and Shrewbridge level crossings, with several level crossings operating under local control to facilitate safe access for engineering teams and machinery.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys. Check the latest travel information at journeycheck.com/tfwrail.

