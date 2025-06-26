Listen Live
18.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Police boost patrols in Shrewsbury town centre areas to tackle anti-social behaviour

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Local police in Shrewsbury have ramped up their presence in the Castle Gates and School Gardens areas following a recent surge in reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

PC Lingard, conducted targeted patrols around the School Gardens area of Shrewsbury following a recent increase in reports of anti-social behaviour
PC Lingard, conducted targeted patrols around the School Gardens area of Shrewsbury following a recent increase in reports of anti-social behaviour

The increased patrols are part of a dedicated effort to address community concerns and ensure Shrewsbury remains a safe place for residents.

PC Baxter conducted targeted patrols around the Castle Gates area. This action included highly visible police presence, engagement with residents to discuss local concerns, and liaison with Shrewsbury’s traffic wardens. The aim of this collaboration is to encourage the prompt identification and reporting of any further ASB incidents to the police.

- Advertisement -

This follows similar proactive measures taken by PC Lingard in the School Gardens area. PC Lingard’s efforts also involved high-visibility patrols, engaging with numerous residents regarding neighbourhood matters, and speaking to several individuals in relation to local concerns. Furthermore, PC Lingard coordinated with Shrewsbury Town Rangers to encourage their ongoing active patrols in the area.

Both initiatives underscore the police’s commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour. A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Police stated, “We remain committed to tackling ASB and working with our partners in the community to make Shrewsbury a safer place.”

These increased patrols come as part of wider efforts during #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek, highlighting the continuous dedication of local officers to community safety and engagement. Residents are encouraged to report any instances of anti-social behaviour to the police to aid in these ongoing efforts.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP