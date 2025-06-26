Police boost patrols in Shrewsbury town centre areas to tackle anti-social behaviour

Local police in Shrewsbury have ramped up their presence in the Castle Gates and School Gardens areas following a recent surge in reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

PC Lingard, conducted targeted patrols around the School Gardens area of Shrewsbury following a recent increase in reports of anti-social behaviour

The increased patrols are part of a dedicated effort to address community concerns and ensure Shrewsbury remains a safe place for residents.

PC Baxter conducted targeted patrols around the Castle Gates area. This action included highly visible police presence, engagement with residents to discuss local concerns, and liaison with Shrewsbury’s traffic wardens. The aim of this collaboration is to encourage the prompt identification and reporting of any further ASB incidents to the police.

This follows similar proactive measures taken by PC Lingard in the School Gardens area. PC Lingard’s efforts also involved high-visibility patrols, engaging with numerous residents regarding neighbourhood matters, and speaking to several individuals in relation to local concerns. Furthermore, PC Lingard coordinated with Shrewsbury Town Rangers to encourage their ongoing active patrols in the area.

Both initiatives underscore the police’s commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour. A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Police stated, “We remain committed to tackling ASB and working with our partners in the community to make Shrewsbury a safer place.”

These increased patrols come as part of wider efforts during #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek, highlighting the continuous dedication of local officers to community safety and engagement. Residents are encouraged to report any instances of anti-social behaviour to the police to aid in these ongoing efforts.