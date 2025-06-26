Oswestry illuminates a greener future with full LED streetlight conversion

Oswestry Town Council is set to complete a significant step towards its carbon-neutral goal, announcing the full conversion of all its street lights to energy-efficient LED technology.

A generic image on an LED streetlight

This £54,000 investment marks a crucial phase in the council’s ongoing commitment to reduce its environmental impact and operational costs.

Since declaring a Climate Emergency in 2018 and pledging to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Oswestry Town Council has been actively seeking innovative solutions to diminish its carbon footprint. The upgrade of its street lighting infrastructure is a cornerstone of these efforts.

Of the 453 street lights managed by the council, 256 have already been converted to LEDs. The new investment will facilitate the upgrade of the remaining 197 lights, with work commencing this month and expected to be completed by the end of summer.

The switch to LED technology is projected to yield substantial benefits. These include an approximate 60% reduction in energy consumption and carbon emissions, a decrease in light pollution, and lower maintenance requirements due to the extended lifespan of LED bulbs. The council anticipates a swift return on its capital investment through the projected energy and maintenance savings within just a few years.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Rosie Radford, expressed her enthusiasm for the project: “The LED lights will help bring us closer to our aim for net zero emissions by 2030. Lots of us are replacing old bulbs at home with more efficient LEDs, and councils have been doing the same with their street lighting. They are a great solution for saving energy and money.”

Councillor Radford further emphasised the importance of this final push: “This represents a significant investment. We have made a good start on upgrading our street lights and this final push will complete the project.”

The council has partnered with Highline Electrical Ltd, a local Oswestry-based specialist in street lighting, to carry out the upgrade work. Their local presence is expected to ensure a prompt response to any issues that may arise during the installation process.