Listen Live
18.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Hospital volunteers hit major milestone

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A couple have completed more than a thousand hours of volunteering at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and are still counting.

John and Judi Anderson
John and Judi Anderson

John and Judi Anderson, a married couple who have been volunteering at the PRH for several years, set themselves a goal of reaching 1,000 hours of volunteering before the end of 2024.

Not only did they meet their target, they’ve gone far beyond it with a combined total of more than 1,400 hours and still counting.

- Advertisement -

John and Judi are well known faces at the hospital and are often seen supporting the meet and greet information desk at PRH but also volunteer in other areas of the hospital including the discharge lounge and as patient companions.

In recognition of their dedication, the couple were awarded Volunteer of the Year at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) annual awards in 2023.

John, who is in his 80’s, has a history of volunteering with organisations such as Samaritans, Citizens Advice, Telford Senior Citizens Forum and Rotary club. Judi who has been a volunteer at PRH for over 25 years has also supported Samaritans, Citizens Advice as well as MIND.

John said: “When we realised that we could pass 1,000 hours we made sure that we did not miss any shifts. We were determined to hit the milestone.”

Judi said: “We felt a sense of satisfaction that we had completed so many hours and hopefully we have made a difference to the patients and staff we have supported.”

A sentiment echoed by John who said ‘we are totally committed to PRH and to volunteering and what we are able to contribute to those around us’.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said: “We are thankful to all our volunteers who provide invaluable support to our patients.

“The dedication of John and Judi is so appreciated by our patients, visitors and everyone in the organisation as they are welcomed with a smiling face and helping hand.

“I would like to thank Judi and John and all of our amazing volunteers for their continued support.”

As John and Judi continue their volunteering journey, the Trust looks forward to celebrating their next milestone in the months ahead.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP