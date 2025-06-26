Hospital volunteers hit major milestone

A couple have completed more than a thousand hours of volunteering at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and are still counting.

John and Judi Anderson

John and Judi Anderson, a married couple who have been volunteering at the PRH for several years, set themselves a goal of reaching 1,000 hours of volunteering before the end of 2024.

Not only did they meet their target, they’ve gone far beyond it with a combined total of more than 1,400 hours and still counting.

John and Judi are well known faces at the hospital and are often seen supporting the meet and greet information desk at PRH but also volunteer in other areas of the hospital including the discharge lounge and as patient companions.

In recognition of their dedication, the couple were awarded Volunteer of the Year at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) annual awards in 2023.

John, who is in his 80’s, has a history of volunteering with organisations such as Samaritans, Citizens Advice, Telford Senior Citizens Forum and Rotary club. Judi who has been a volunteer at PRH for over 25 years has also supported Samaritans, Citizens Advice as well as MIND.

John said: “When we realised that we could pass 1,000 hours we made sure that we did not miss any shifts. We were determined to hit the milestone.”

Judi said: “We felt a sense of satisfaction that we had completed so many hours and hopefully we have made a difference to the patients and staff we have supported.”

A sentiment echoed by John who said ‘we are totally committed to PRH and to volunteering and what we are able to contribute to those around us’.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said: “We are thankful to all our volunteers who provide invaluable support to our patients.

“The dedication of John and Judi is so appreciated by our patients, visitors and everyone in the organisation as they are welcomed with a smiling face and helping hand.

“I would like to thank Judi and John and all of our amazing volunteers for their continued support.”

As John and Judi continue their volunteering journey, the Trust looks forward to celebrating their next milestone in the months ahead.