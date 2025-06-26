Anti-knife-crime t-shirts help promote unity and belonging for Telford’s young people

Unity and belonging are being promoted by young people across Sutton Hill and Arleston, who are proudly sporting t-shirts designed in response to rising knife crime in the region.

The charity has given free Explore, Grow, Belong t-shirts to attendees at two of its Youth Clubs

Attendees at the Hub on the Hill Youth Club and Arleston Youth Club, both run by 4 All Foundation, have each been gifted a top – made possible by generous sponsorship from Madeley Town Council, Arleston Community Centre and MyWorkwear.

The initiative is just one part of the Explore, Grow and Belong mission of the 4 All team, who aim to empower young people, inspire a sense of belonging and provide positive activities and safe spaces. Currently, the charity supports more than 15 youth programmes each week across Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire, alongside extensive holiday activities and school partnerships.

- Advertisement -

The idea for the t-shirts came from reports of rising knife crime – including recent statistics from West Mercia Police (the force which covers the region) which showed a rate of 42 incidents per 100,000 people, a rise of 18% compared to the previous year. Providing the tops free of charge to the young people was made possible by the three sponsors.

Councillor Angela McClements, who worked alongside Councillor Lee Carter to help launch the Youth Club at Arleston Community Centre at the end of 2024, said the centre’s Trustees were ‘delighted’ to provide sponsorship.

“I know that the children have been so proud and excited to wear their tops. The Trustees recognise that sponsoring Youth Club tops is a great way to foster a sense of community and belonging among the children.

“It not only enhances their experience at the club, but also promotes pride in being part of it. This initiative can significantly impact the children by encouraging teamwork, confidence and a real sense of belonging.”

Councillor Helena Morgan, Mayor of Madeley Town Council, said the council was proud to have given a grant to support the Youth Club and the work undertaken by 4 All Foundation with the young people of Sutton Hill. She added: “Over the last six months, the youth provision in Sutton Hill has successfully grown and Madeley Town Council, supported by 4 All Foundation, is now funding three age-specific youth groups each week offering activities, sports and a safe place for young people to visit.”

Telford-based clothing supplier MyWorkwear not only sponsored the tops but also printed and designed them too. Co-owner James Worthington added: “We’re really proud to support 4 All Foundation with their children’s t-shirts, for such an important programme.

“Working with local charities like the team at 4 All is really important to us here at MyWorkwear and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the team.”