£2 bus fare remains across Telford & Wrekin Council bus services

Telford & Wrekin Council is keeping council-run bus fares at just £2 for adults and £1 for children, which comes as the Government extends the national £3 bus fare cap until March 2027.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

While the £3 cap applies to most commercial operators, the Council’s own Travel Telford services (routes 99–105) will continue offering even greater value, helping residents access employment, education, healthcare and shopping across the borough.

Since their launch over two years ago, these council-run services have already completed almost 600,000 passenger trips.

To further enhance local transport options for communities, the Council recently introduced Travel Telford On-Demand – a flexible, app-based bus service tailored for areas where traditional routes are less practical.

Operating Monday to Friday from 8am to 5:30pm, the on-demand service enables residents in areas such as Ironbridge and Madeley to book shared rides in real time, with fares aligned to council rates: £2 for adults and £1 for children.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy & Transport said: “With the Government maintaining the national cap at £3, we’re proud to be able to offer a more affordable alternative for our residents.

“We will continue to maintain £2 fares on our council-run services and improve access through an on-demand service – ensuring communities stay connected.

“Whether it’s getting to school, work, or the hospital, keeping our bus fares low makes a real difference to people’s lives. And with Travel Telford On-Demand now in place, we’re providing even more choice and flexibility for everyday journeys.”

Discounted travel passes for day, week, month and annual travel are also available. Concessionary fares are accepted on all council services after 9:30am.

This scheme is one of a wide range of investments Telford & Wrekin Council is making through this year’s budget, which sees money going into creating jobs, supporting education and skills, improving transport, roads and high streets, enhancing green spaces, and looking after vulnerable people.