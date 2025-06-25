Telford & Wrekin Council flying the flag for the armed forces

Ahead of National Armed Forces Day this Saturday, 28 June, Telford & Wrekin Council has raised the Armed Forces Flag to show its support for serving personnel, veterans and their families.

With over 16,000 armed forces personnel and families living in the borough, Telford & Wrekin Council is a proud supporter of the armed forces having signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant in 2012 to ensure serving personnel, veterans and their families are treated fairly.

In recognition of their service and commitment, the flag will be flown all week in Southwater as part of the council’s wider armed forces celebrations, which include the Armed Forces annual fun day at Broadoaks Playing Field in Donnington this Sunday 29 June.

The event is a great opportunity for a free, fun family day out that’s open to all, with activities, events and live music.

Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities & Civic Pride and lead for the Armed Forces Covenant for the Borough said:

“As a borough with proud military connections and with over 16,000 people living here as part of a broad armed forces family, it’s a council priority to support the local armed forces community.

“Raising the flag today is symbolic of our ongoing commitment, supported by our pledge through the Armed Forces Covenant to ensure armed forces personnel, veterans and their families living Telford and Wrekin are treated fairly.

“We’ll be rounding off this week’s celebrations with our annual Armed Forces Fun Day this Sunday in Donnington, which is always a great day out for the whole family.

Just last month we celebrated and remembered the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a mix of civil and community events across the borough and we were pleased that a number of veterans and serving military personnel were part of these events and looking ahead to commemorating VJ Day 80 in August (2025).“