Organisations get funding boost from Shropshire Community Foundation grants

A total of 19 organisations across the county have been awarded funding in the first grants from a new fund overseen by Shropshire Community Foundation to tackle loneliness and isolation.

Ged Kennedy of Shropshire Community Foundation, centre, with Merlin Thomas, left, and Simon Rouse of Shrewsbury Men’s Shed

SCF has handed out £18,000 in grants to community and voluntary organisations in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin from its new Acorn Community Fund set up earlier this year and partly funded through contributions from local businesses.

The 19 grants for between £1,500 and £500 have been awarded to a range of organisations including Sight Loss Shropshire for its work in supporting visually impaired children through events and activities, Chetton and District Parish Hall for its Chetton Active Friends sessions and Shrewsbury Food Hub.

Shropshire Community Foundation trustee Sonia Roberts who was a member of the awarding panel, said that it had been a difficult task to allocate funding from a set of extremely worthwhile applicants.

“We believe that those awarded grants represent just some of the outstanding work going on across the county to reach those who are lonely or isolated in our towns and villages,” she said.

One of the organisations to be awarded a grant was the multi-award winning Shrewsbury Men’s Shed project which supports 150 ‘shedders’ from its base at the West Midlands Showground.

Chair of the trustees, Simon Rouse, said that one of the advantages of the Acorn Fund grant was that it could be used to fund any part of the charity’s work.