Shropshire
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
New bar opens in Shrewsbury town centre

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury town centre welcomes a new addition to its vibrant hospitality scene with the opening of The Lantern’s Protection.

The Lantern Protection in Mardol Head Shrewsbury
The Lantern Protection in Mardol Head Shrewsbury

Situated in a four-storey property at Mardol Head, the new bar promises a fresh and modern twist on the traditional gathering place.

The Ward’s Firm Limited, a North Shropshire-based company, has completed the letting of the 1,369 sq ft property, which was previously marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Callum McCarthy, director of The Ward’s Firm Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are eager to bring The Lantern’s Protection to Shrewsbury, offering a new, vibrant space for the community.”

The venue aims to blend the casual atmosphere of a coffee shop with the classic charm of a bar. Patrons can enjoy a selection of 12 different beers, including locally sourced ales, as well as fine wines. For entertainment, the bar is equipped with a pool table and a dart board.

The property at 10 Mardol Head has a history in the licensed trade, having operated as a bar for the past decade and previously housing Sophie’s Creperie. Josh Hyde, who managed the letting for TSR, noted the high level of interest in the prime location. He added, “The property has been impressively fitted out, and we wish Callum McCarthy and the team at The Lantern’s Protection every success.”

The Lantern’s Protection is set to become another exciting destination in Shrewsbury town centre, offering a unique spot for locals and visitors alike.

News

Business

