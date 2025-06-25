Listen Live
22.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Lorry driver released from cab after Sandford collision

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A lorry driver was successfully released from their cab yesterday afternoon after a lorry ended up on its side at Sandford, prompting a significant emergency response.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting the collision at 4.51 pm on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Three fire appliances, including a specialist Rescue Tender, were mobilised from Hodnet, Prees, Wellington, and Whitchurch fire stations. An Operations Officer was also in attendance to coordinate the efforts.

- Advertisement -

Fire crews utilised Holmatro cutting equipment to free the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Police were also on the scene, providing medical attention and managing the incident.

Following their release by fire crews, the LGV driver was placed into the care of ambulance personnel.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP