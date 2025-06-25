Lorry driver released from cab after Sandford collision

A lorry driver was successfully released from their cab yesterday afternoon after a lorry ended up on its side at Sandford, prompting a significant emergency response.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting the collision at 4.51 pm on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Three fire appliances, including a specialist Rescue Tender, were mobilised from Hodnet, Prees, Wellington, and Whitchurch fire stations. An Operations Officer was also in attendance to coordinate the efforts.

Fire crews utilised Holmatro cutting equipment to free the driver, who was trapped in the vehicle.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Police were also on the scene, providing medical attention and managing the incident.

Following their release by fire crews, the LGV driver was placed into the care of ambulance personnel.