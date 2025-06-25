Listen Live
Hope House summer ball raises a spectacular £42,000

The Greatest Show summer ball, hosted by Hope House children’s hospice, has raised a magnificent £42,000 to support local children and families.

Revellers enjoyed the Greatest Show summer ball

Revellers enjoyed a night filled with enchantment, escaping into the circus themed world for a colourful evening of fun and fundraising at Lion Quays Resort, near Oswestry. The event was a feast for the senses, featuring glamour, delicious food and drink, live entertainment and auctions.

The evening featured a guest appearance by mum Laura Williams who captured everyone’s hearts with a moving speech about how Hope House supports her son Theo and helped them live their dream of being able to go swimming as a family.

Silent and live auctions boosted the fundraising, with prizes including an Airbus flying simulator experience, dining experiences at Embers in Ironbridge and The Walrus in Shrewsbury, golf days, hampers, musical items and magical trips away – as well as artwork made by the children at Hope House.

As well as lots of fundraising, guests danced the night away thanks to live music from Rhythm Train in a gorgeous ball room dressed by Drape Your Space.

Fundraiser Lynsey Kilvert thanked everyone who was part of incredible event.

She said: “What a wonderful evening! Thank you to everyone who joined us for a fabulous night. We’re thrilled that everyone had a lovely time and were all so kind and generous. We are very happy to have raised more than £42,000. Everyone’s contributions will go a long way in making sur we are here to help children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life.

“Thank you as well to our generous sponsors, Select A Skip, GS and PA Reeves and Shropshire Welding who helped make this night possible.”

