Community and Council join forces to tackle resident concerns in Hollinswood

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing work to address fly-tipping and littering around Hollinswood and surrounding areas continues to move forward, thanks to community collaboration and support from local partners.

A fly-tipping sign in Hollinswood. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Over the past year, the Council has worked closely with residents in Downton, Delbury and Dalford Courts, schools, and organisations including Veolia and Hollinswood Primary School to raise awareness, improve waste management, and support long-term environmental improvements in the area.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “This is not just about clearing waste – it’s about working with the community to encourage long-lasting behaviour change. Residents, schools, Councillors Nathan England, Nathalie Page, Corrine Chikandamina and local partners have all played a vital part in making these improvements possible.”

Initiatives have included school engagement sessions supported by governors, multi-language leaflets to ensure the message reaches all communities, and a sign-making competition to get young people involved in spreading awareness.

Councillor Paul Davis, Cabinet Member for Communities & Civic Pride said: “The progress we’re seeing in Hollinswood is testament to what happens when communities work together with us. This isn’t just about bins and fly-tipping – it’s about people taking pride in the place they call home.

“Whether it’s Street Champions reporting issues and encouraging others, or schools leading the way in educating young people, every contribution has helped shape positive change. These aren’t just one-off fixes – they’re steps toward a more responsible, more connected community.

“I’m proud of how residents, schools, partners and frontline teams have pulled together. Their ideas, feedback and commitment are driving long-term improvements, and we’ll keep working with them to build on what’s already been achieved.”

Street Champions

Street Champions – newly recruited and long-standing – have helped report issues, promote good recycling habits, and assist in engagement sessions. Their contributions have shaped where improvements, such as additional litter bins, have been made.

Enforcement action has also formed a key part of the approach. Fly-tipping hotspots have been monitored using cameras, with evidence collected and shared with enforcement teams. Resident feedback has been essential in identifying priority areas.

On-the-ground improvements have included deep cleans of communal bin areas and increased accessibility, supported by Councillor Pride funding for new benches and litter bins along routes like Deercote.

With visible progress made around Downton Court, similar work has also been completed at Delbury and Dalford Courts. Community engagement sessions are planned in the coming months, alongside discussions with landlords and the parish council to explore long-term fly-tipping arrangements.

The work has been carried out by the Building Safer & Stronger Communities project empowers people to tackle issues in their communities around six key themes – crime, housing conditions, anti-social behaviour, health as well as supporting education, jobs, and community wellbeing.

It is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s plan to make the borough a better place to live. The council is putting money into creating jobs, helping people learn new skills, improving roads and transport, supporting local high streets, making green spaces nicer, and caring for people who need extra support.