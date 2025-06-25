Listen Live
Charity dinner to support 75th anniversary fundraising appeal

Two businesswomen have joined forces to support Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s 75th anniversary fundraising appeal.

Kim Gilmour of Connect Consultancy and Julie Kaur, of Premier Jules Convenience and Chair of the Trustees of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin
Kim Gilmour of Connect Consultancy and Julie Kaur, of Premier Jules Convenience and Chair of the Trustees of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, are busy planning the Posh Frocks Charity Dinner, which will take place at Hadley Park House Hotel in October.

Around 100 ladies are expected to attend the event, all proceeds from the Grand Hamper Prize Draw will be donated to the appeal.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has been supporting older people for over 70 years and delivers services and activities for older people across the county. From home help to befriending to trained advisors and lunch clubs, the charity relies on fundraising to keep its services going.

Julie said: “As Chair of Trustees, I see what a fantastic job our staff and volunteers do offering a lifeline for many older people, so I am delighted that Posh Frocks Events has chosen Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin as their nominated charity.

“With all our business and personal connections, Kim and I look forward to working together to make this a spectacular night to remember with a target of raising £2,000 from the raffle.”

Kim added: “We are finalising details and talking to match funders, ticket sales will be open in a few weeks, but we have got five tables reserved, so we expect a quick take-up this year. Julie has already donated several prizes for the Grand Hamper Prize Draw, but we are also looking for other local companies to supply items for our hampers.”

Posh Frocks 2025 takes place on Friday 17th October at Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford. For more information see https://connect-consultancy.co.uk/posh-frocks-charity-events/.

